OSAGE BEACH - One person is dead after a crash on Westbound Highway 54 and Passover Road, according to a City of Osage Beach press release.
The driver, John E. Niemeyer, 68 of Four Seasons died on the scene.
Yvonne E. Niemeyer, 63, and Larry R. Blankenship, 59, were both passengers sustained injuries.
They were taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.
Niemeyer lost control of his 2007 Ford pick-up truck and hit a rock bluff on the right side of the road.
Slick and snowy conditions were seen in the area.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F reported nine vehicles had slid off the road at the location.
Approximately 9 vehicles are currently off the roadway on US 54 at Passover Road, including a patrol vehicle which just struck. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.#CamdenCounty pic.twitter.com/RVAuuvBvUi— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 8, 2021
They also said a State Trooper vehicle was struck by a car.