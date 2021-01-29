COLUMBIA- A 16-year-old was shot in a shooting early Friday morning in the 200 block of Sexton Road.
According to Columbia Police, officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday, Jan. 29 around 1:10 a.m.
Officers arrived and located one victim, a 16-year-old male, who had been shot. First aid was given until EMS was able to take over patient care. The victim was transported to a local hospital for "advanced medical care."
Officers searched for evidence and attempted to locate any witnesses. According to CPD, a white male wearing dark clothing was involved.
Officers located a subject matching that description and was detained for further investigation.
No additional suspect information was provided. No further injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by the Department's Criminal Investigations Division.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.