COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say one person was detained after a shots fired incident in west Columbia Tuesday morning. 

It happened on Claudell Lane, near the Columbia Square Town Homes just before 9 a.m.

Officials say no one was shot, but one person was treated for minor injuries. A Columbia Police Department spokesperson also said buildings and vehicles nearby were damaged. 

The shooting happened near the Columbia Public Schools Administrative Offices and West Middle School. Both buildings were on "secure hold," meaning no one was allowed in or out of the building. 

