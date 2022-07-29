COLE COUNTY − Contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation will close one eastbound lane on the Highway 50 bridge over the Moreau River starting Friday night.
One eastbound lane will stay closed through Sunday night, and again Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7. The speed limit will also be reduced in this area.
Watch for lane closures east of Jefferson City this weekend, as crews work on the eastbound Route 50 bridge over the Moreau River. Details on the closure at https://t.co/3ByN59gVYiFind out more about the project at https://t.co/rSrpVT5PEf pic.twitter.com/P70190aKcG— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) July 28, 2022
The repair work on piling and encasement is expected to cause delays. It is weather permitting, MoDOT said.