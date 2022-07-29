COLE COUNTY − Contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation will close one eastbound lane on the Highway 50 bridge over the Moreau River starting Friday night.

One eastbound lane will stay closed through Sunday night, and again Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7. The speed limit will also be reduced in this area.

The repair work on piling and encasement is expected to cause delays. It is weather permitting, MoDOT said.

