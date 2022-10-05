FORT LEONARD WOOD - One person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting at Fort Leonard Wood late Tuesday.
According to the base's press office, the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics, then flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
The suspect in the case, who has not been identified, is in custody at the Pulaski County jail.
Press officials said agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division are investigating.