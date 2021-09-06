ST. ELIZABETH — Montreal, Missouri man, Kenneth Goldsberry, 45, will face felony charges for his alleged crime spree in St. Elizabeth on Friday.
Miller County deputies responded to the 100 block of Highway 52 in St. Elizabeth for a report of a vehicle theft in progress, according to a Miller County press release.
The property owner reported that a male suspect walked onto his property and stole his truck.
Goldsberry then drove through a bean field where he got stuck and bailed on foot. He then allegedly stole an ATV in the area of Lost Hill Road and nearly struck the ATV owner, the release said.
Deputies arrived on scene in the area of Nine Mile Road and Highway 52, where property owners pointed them in the direction of Goldsberry and the stolen ATV.
Deputies entered a hay field and located Goldsberry after a brief foot chase.
He is a non-compliant sex offender and had felony warrants out of Camden County and Pike County, the release said.
He was transported to the Miller County Jail and will face additional felony charges in relation to this incident.