CALLAWAY COUNTY — A vehicle pursuit involving a stolen BMW ended in flames south of Fulton Monday afternoon.
The driver is now in custody, the Sheriff's Office says.
Callaway County deputies located the stolen BMW from Osage County on US Highway 54 near New Bloomfield.
The driver reached speeds of 150 mph before the wreck, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.
This car may look familiar to some of you from it’s crazy driving a couple of hours ago. It was stolen in Osage County and traveled through Jefferson City and north to Fulton. It reached speeds of 150 mph before it wrecked by itself. Another bad guy off to jail!!! pic.twitter.com/5aY5LMAlGU— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 15, 2021
A large law enforcement presence was seen at the south Highway 54 interchange, at the south Fulton city limits.
This story is developing. The Sheriff's office is expected to release more details.