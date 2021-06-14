CALLAWAY COUNTY — A vehicle pursuit involving a stolen BMW ended in flames south of Fulton Monday afternoon. 

The driver is now in custody, the Sheriff's Office says.

Callaway County deputies located the stolen BMW from Osage County on US Highway 54 near New Bloomfield.

The driver reached speeds of 150 mph before the wreck, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F.

A large law enforcement presence was seen at the south Highway 54 interchange, at the south Fulton city limits. 

This story is developing. The Sheriff's office is expected to release more details. 

