COLUMBIA - One adult man is injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop trailer park Monday, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.
Columbia Police have arrested Sean Eugene Colton, 21, in connection with the shooting.
Colton is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
At least 10 CPD officers arrived at the scene, where seven to eight shots were fired.
This is video of the scene right now. It looks like most of the officers drove closer into the trailer park where the shooting happened. I will continue to provide you updates as we get them. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RgdM1HPo3S— Reagan Di Trolio TV (@ReaganTrolio) January 31, 2023