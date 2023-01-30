At least 10 CPD officers arrived at the scene, where seven to eight shots were fired.

COLUMBIA - One adult man is injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop trailer park Monday, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

Columbia Police have arrested Sean Eugene Colton, 21, in connection with the shooting. 

Colton is charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Update

This story was updated at 4:15 a.m. to include the name of the suspect.