COLUMBIA- One person is left injured after a Sunday morning car chase.
According to Columbia Police Officer Brian Tate, two cars got into an accident on I-70 Business Loop.
When a CPD officer tried to do a traffic stop, the suspect who got into the accident drove away.
The officer then followed the suspect in a pursuit car chase.
"It ended at Rock Quarry and Fellows Place with the driver of that vehicle rolling over approximately two times," Tate said. "The driver of that vehicle was partially ejected and transported to University Hospital with unknown injuries at this point."
I’m on Rock Quarry Rd in Columbia where multiple emergency vehicles are responding to a car chase that left one injured. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/bM3OJiOjBW— Lucy Caile (@lucycaile) August 8, 2021
Another CPD officer said that as of Sunday afternoon, Rock Quarry Road is closed but will reopen once the crash is investigated.
Columbia Police Department and other emergency services responded to the scene.
