COLUMBIA — A 22-year-old man was injured following a reported burglary in northeast Columbia, Columbia Police Department said in a press release.
CPD officers responded to a reported burglary with a weapon around 3:13 a.m. near the 1300 block of Godas Drive on Sunday.
The 22-year-old victim received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was transported by EMS to a local hospital.
No other injuries were reported during the incident, and there is no suspect information at this time, CPD said.
This is an ongoing investigation. CPD encourages anyone with information to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.