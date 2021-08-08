Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.