BOONE COUNTY −  One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 40 and North Boothe Lane Monday night.

One lane of Highway 40 is partially blocked as of 5:30 p.m., according to Boone County Joint Communications. 

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper at the scene said one person was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

BCJC said to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing and will be updated.

