BOONE COUNTY − One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 40 and North Boothe Lane Monday night.
BREAKING: A collision involving multiple cars has occurred at Old Highway 40 and Boothe Lane. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol one person was transported to a hospital. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/01CbwAiewp— Jacob Murphy (@JacobMurphyTV) November 30, 2021
One lane of Highway 40 is partially blocked as of 5:30 p.m., according to Boone County Joint Communications.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper at the scene said one person was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.
BCJC said to avoid the area if possible.
This story is developing and will be updated.