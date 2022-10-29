JEFFERSON CITY- Andrea Spillars and her husband, Harold Kirbey, dress up as former president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, for Halloween.
It all started in 2007 when the couple visited the Lincoln museum in Springfield, Illinois.
"He [Harold] was standing next to this life-size cut out of Abraham Lincoln, and I said you look just like Abraham Lincoln." Spillars said, " And so it was right before Halloween, and I told him we should dress up as the Lincolns."
Halloween is often associated with goons and goblins. But the couple wanted to take a different approach when it came to the Holiday.
"And in the course of that, I thought wouldn't it be fun to have the kids tell us a fact about Abraham Lincoln in order to get a piece of candy." Spillars said.
Andrea's one thought became a popular tradition in their neighborhood.
"We actually have now people who are second generation, so we'll have parents tell us when they were kids they came here and had to give a Lincoln fact to get a piece of candy, and they wanted their kids to come and to that too," Spillar said.
With the large crowd they attract, the couple wants everybody to stay safe and be aware of their surroundings.
" Be careful crossing the street. This street especially." said Kirbey, " There is hundred of kids going up and down the street. We usually have 600 or 700 kids stop in here."
The couple encourages everyone to stop by but must have a Lincoln fact. The more facts, the more candy Andrea will most likely give out.