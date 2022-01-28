COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a crash from late Thursday night that left one dead and others injured.
According to a press release from CPD, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. at the 130 mile marker of Interstate 70.
CPD reported that Jefferson City resident Brandon D. Darris, 51, was traveling eastbound with Columbia resident Lacy Jordan, 67, when the vehicle started to experience mechanical issues.
Michael L. Landis, 52, of Mexico, was driving behind Darris and Jordan and crashed into the back of the car, sending it into the median, the release said.
Officials said Jordan, who was riding in the back of seat of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Darris had minor injuries.
Neither Darris nor Jordan were wearing seatbelts, the release said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
CPD is asking anyone with information about the crash contact the department at -573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.