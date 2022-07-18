PHELPS COUNTY- A Rolla man died after his motorcycle went off the side of the road late Sunday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Jensen, 34, was traveling southbound on Highway A on a 2009 Suzuki GSX when he crossed the centerline and proceeded off the left side of the highway. Troopers said he was thrown from the motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Jensen was pronounced dead at Phelps Health Hospital at around 11:05 p.m.
This is Troop I's first fatality for the month of July.