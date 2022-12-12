One lane of westbound Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge closed after crash

JEFFERSON CITY — One of U.S. Highway 54's westbound lanes is closed following a multiple-vehicle accident, just east of the Missouri River Bridge.
An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries have been reported.
JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: HWY 54 WEST BOUND, EAST OF THE MISSOURI RIVER BRIDGE IS DOWN TO ONE LANE DUE TO A MULTIPLE VEHICLE INJURY ACCIDENT.— JeffersonCityPolice (@JeffCityPolice) December 12, 2022
The alert came in around 4:40 p.m. Monday.
Online cameras on the Missouri Department of Transportation's website show traffic backed up toward Holts Summit on Highway 54 and near Claysville Road off of Highway 63.
Check back to this story for updates.