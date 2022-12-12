One lane of westbound Highway 54 near Missouri River Bridge closed after crash

JEFFERSON CITY — One of U.S. Highway 54's westbound lanes is closed following a multiple-vehicle accident, just east of the Missouri River Bridge. 

An alert from Jefferson City police said injuries have been reported.

The alert came in around 4:40 p.m. Monday.

Online cameras on the Missouri Department of Transportation's website show traffic backed up toward Holts Summit on Highway 54 and near Claysville Road off of Highway 63.

Digital Producer

Jack Laurie is a broadcast journalism student at the University of Missouri, Columbia.

