COLUMBIA - One of the lawsuits filed after a deadly June 2022 train crash in Chariton County has been dismissed after both sides reached a settlement.
On August 2, Brian Marra and Christopher Marzullo filed a notice to dismiss their lawsuit against BNSF Railway Company, Amtrak and MS Contracting, citing a settlement agreement. Judge Terry Tschannen formally dismissed the case on Monday.
The lawsuit was one of several filed in circuit court after the crash that killed four people. The crash happened when an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at a passive rail crossing near Mendon. The driver of the truck and three people on the train died.
There are still three lawsuits pending in circuit court, and four lawsuits pending in federal court.