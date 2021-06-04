JEFFERSON CITY - One man was taken into custody Thursday following a narcotics related search warrant in Jefferson City.
The warrant was served in the 600 block of Michigan Street around 4:15 p.m. by the Cole County Sheriff's Department, Mustang Drug Task Force and the Jefferson City SWAT team.
According to a news release, the team found a little over 1.25 pounds (573 grams) of methamphetamine, which has a street value of over $57,000. Additionally, drug paraphernalia, packaging, digital scales, a Remington shotgun and over $39,000 were found and confiscated.
One man was taken into custody and transported to the Cole County Jail and booked for trafficking drugs. He is awaiting formal charges from the Cole County Prosecutor.