COLUMBIA - MU Police arrested a man after reports of shots fired on Saturday morning, according to a statement.
Derrick Sleet, 39, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. at a parking lot at Women’s Hospital on N Keene St on Saturday.
According to a statement from MUPD, Sleet shot at a vehicle leaving the parking lot, hitting it once.
The driver, who was alone in the vehicle and was not injured, continued to leave the parking lot before calling 911.
Sleet has since been transported to Boone County Jail, and a bond has not yet been set.
MUPD say this is an active investigation and there is no additional information to report at this time.