SEDALIA - A man is dead after the Sedalia Police Department said he got into a gunfire exchange with officers Sunday night.
"We received a call last night of an incident with a man that had a parole violation warrant and a gun," Chief Matthew Wirt said.
The department received the call around 6:15 p.m. and sent officers to a home on the 700 block of West Broadway Boulevard in Sedalia. When officers got to the home, they said the man tried to run away. Police responded by setting up a perimeter to contain the suspect.
"Each year, we train for all different types of situations," Chief Wirt said. "These are some of the situations we train for, so we do our best to protect our community."
The police department said officers on the scene tried to talk with the suspect. That's when he started shooting at the officers. An officer returned fire and hit the suspect, Wirt said. Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital where he later died.
Police have identified the man as Masen T. Moore, 22.
Chief Wirt said no one else was hurt in the incident.
"All officers are okay," Chief Wirt said. "We will get through this together, as a team."
He said he hopes the community still supports the police department after this shooting.
"We hope the community stands behind us and understands that this investigation will take time," Chief Wirt said.
Chief Wirt said his department isn't in charge of the investigation to "maintain its integrity."
"I've contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol and requested that they work the investigation to make sure it's a fair and impartial investigation."
Sgt. Andy Bell confirmed that the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop A is currently in charge of the investigation of the shooting.
Chief Wirt said his department is cooperating fully with the investigation.