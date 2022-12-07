COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a pedestrian crash on Clark Lane in Columbia, Wednesday night
The incident happened in the area between the KFC and McDonald's around 7 p.m.
Once Columbia Police officers got to the scene, they started CPR but the victim died from the injuries caused by the crash.
The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating the crash.
There's currently no suspect and CPD hasn't made any arrests.
Public Information Officer for CPD Christian Tabak said "Our traffic units and officers are continuing to investigate and determining the nature of this incident and the way it precipitated."
CPD is withholding all identifying information of the victim until his family is notified.
This is a developing story and we'll continue to update it as we learn more information.