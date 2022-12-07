COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a pedestrian-vehicle crash on Clark Lane in Columbia Wednesday night.
The incident happened in the area between the KFC and McDonald's around 7 p.m.
Once Columbia police officers got to the scene, they started CPR but the victim died from the injuries caused by the crash.
The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.
There's currently no suspect and CPD hasn't made any arrests.
"Our traffic units and officers are continuing to investigate and determining the nature of this incident and the way it precipitated," CPD public information officer Christian Tabak said.
CPD said it is withholding all identifying information of the victim until his family is notified.
This is a developing story and we'll continue to update it as we learn more information.