COLUMBIA - A man is in the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night in south Columbia. Columbia Police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area around W. Nifong Blvd. and Sinclair Road at about 9 p.m. on Friday after officers heard four shots.
At the scene police found a man with gunshot wounds and two cars that crashed into one another. Officers provided medical care to the victim until paramedics arrived and took him to a local hospital.
According to police there was no one else at the scene with injuries.
Glen Cameron lives in the area and was watching Netflix with his wife when the shooting happened. Cameron said word of the incident spread quickly in the usually quiet neighborhood.
"I think everybody was aware pretty quickly of what was going on and and communicated and updated one another."
Cameron said he was worried about his safety following the news.
"I was concerned" Cameron said. "If somebody's all amped up from some kind of altercation and shooting, if they're armed, you know they may want to take shelter in someone's house and take people and hold 'em."
Debris was strewn all over the scene Saturday morning. Car parts, including a taillight, were in a pile on the side of the road. Several open triage packs were littered on the sidewalk.
Right now Columbia Police are still trying to determine multiple leads on suspects but say there is no active threat to the community.