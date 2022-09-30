JEFFERSON CITY -- A Moniteau County man was left with serious injuries Friday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50.
Jefferson City police officers responded to the 3800 block of Highway 50 west around 6:40 a.m.
Investigations from the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit showed that Stephen Vaught, 45, was in the passing lane and Nicolas Schulte, 25, was in the driving lane to the right of Vaught.
JCPD said Vaught drifted off the roadway to the left and into the grass median. He then attempted to get back to the road and crossed both eastbound lanes, striking Schulte.
Vaught sustained serious injuries to his legs and was transported to University Hospital by EMS.
Traffic was restricted in the area for approximately 40 minutes.