COLUMBIA - One man is recovering following a shooting late Saturday night in Columbia, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers responded to calls of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Apartments off Old U.S. 63.
One neighbor said he witnessed the shooting unfold from the ground floor of his mother's apartment.
"At first I thought it was some Halloween pranking going on" said Jeffrey Ford. "But the screams were quite distressing and of course with the gunfire at that point in time I knew it was real and made a call immediately to 911."
Ford said he saw a man shoot at a group of women by the parking lot dumpster and then run away. Several cars then sped out of the parking lot quickly.
"It was preceded by a few minutes of loud screaming from females, several of 'em, pleading, begging," Ford said.
Another neighbor said she saw a group of people arguing in the parking lot beforehand.
"I heard a lot of loud noises, looked out the window, saw some people having a scuffle pretty loud," Samantha Allen said. "Normally, I'd tell them they should probably quiet down 'cause somebody will call the police but there were too many people out there. I was a little hesitant."
Allen said the shooting hit close to home.
"[It] scared me to death, 'cause it was like right there...so I ran to my room," Allen said. She said she ran so quickly that she forgot to grab her phone.
A group of neighbors outside also ran into Allen's bedroom, where they huddled together until the police arrived.
Ford says it's not normal for this type of violence to happen in that area
"This is typically a very quiet, relaxing little apartment complex and it is quite disturbing to see it move this close to the city core with this type of violence," Ford said.
He added that the recent gun violence in Columbia has gotten so bad that he's moving to Florida.
"Columbia has been plagued with gun violence of late. Nowhere is safe," Ford said.
As of now, CPD has not released if any arrests have been made.