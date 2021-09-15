BOONE COUNTY - A crash on Highway 63 Tuesday night left one man with serious injuries. The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m.
William Barnhart, 66, of Columbia, was riding a 2020 Cixi moped north on Highway 63 near Calvert Hill Road. Barnhart changed lanes and collided with another vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The collision caused Barnhart's moped to roll over and throw him off, the report said. He was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.
The other driver, Raymond Wood, 53, of Clarance, suffered minor injuries.
Barnhart was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash, according to the crash report.