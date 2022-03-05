COLUMBIA - A male was taken to the hospital in stable condition following a shooting on East Poplar Hill Drive Saturday afternoon.
“It sounded like a call - multiple calls of gunshots in this neighborhood,” CPD Sargent Patrick Corcoran said on the scene.
He said officers were informed of a suspect running away on their way to the scene. When officers arrived, they encountered an armed adult male. CPD officers took him into custody.
“When he was taken into custody, it was safe,” Sargent Corcoran said. “We did discover one subject who appeared to have a wound on his body that could be associated with gunfire.”
A CPD officer said this is an ongoing investigation for the Criminal Investigative Division and the evidence unit.