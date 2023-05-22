BOONE COUNTY − One of three suspects in a 2021 overdose death was arrested over the weekend, according to online records.
Nicholas Grathwohl, 43, was booked into the Boone County Jail Saturday morning and released on a $250,000 bond, according to jail records. He is currently on probation and parole for drug trafficking, according to court documents.
Prosecutors charged Grathwohl last week with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance in connection to a December 2021 overdose death.
Prosecutors also charged Jeanne Hovis and Jonathan Shelley each with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Nathaniel Cross is charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
Hovis, Shelley and Cross have not been arrested, per jail records.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the victim's cause of death was "lethal fentanyl intoxication."
Court documents say Grathwohl sold the fentanyl to the victim, Hovis and Shelley, while Cross allegedly provided crack cocaine.
No hearings have been scheduled in Grathwohl's case.