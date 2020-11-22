COLUMBIA - For the first time since announcing his retirement in October, Columbia Public Schools superintendent Peter Stiepleman sat down to talk about it.
Stiepleman was working as an insurance agent in California when he realized he wanted to be a teacher. After going back to school, he has spent more than 20 years as an educator including six years as superintendent at CPS.
Stiepleman talked with KOMU 8's Emily Spain about his upcoming retirement in June 2021 and the challenges of leading the district during a pandemic.
Read his answers below.
Q: Why did you decide to retire at the end of the school year?
"Well, I think it's important to note that when you're going to go on a search for a new superintendent you need to do that with ample time...I made a promise to my son a couple of years ago. I had some opportunities and was thinking about potentially pursing them and he wanted to graduate from Hickman more than anything and so, we sat down as a family and said, 'Okay when you graduate, then I will graduate with you.'"
Q: So, it has nothing to do with the pandemic?
"Is there a pandemic? No, it really doesn't. I mean, I will tell you there has never been a harder year than any of our years than right now, but the pandemic did not play a role in whether or not I was retiring."
Q: How are you staying engaged knowing at the end of the year you're moving on?
"I love this community. It shouldn't be a worry for this community or for this school district about my departure in June...because they've been so good to me and to my family till the very last day they'll have me."
Q: What's been the most challenging thing leading the district through a pandemic?
"The hardest thing is trying to balance the many interests that are inherent to our community...We said, 'What are some things that we should be thinking about when we return?' And, half of the community said, 'You've got to be in-seat right now.' And, the other half of the community said, 'Are you kidding? Are you looking at the science? The data doesn't support a return.' But, the hardest thing has been trying to be a bridge and a balance for such distinct and at times strongly opposed to the point of threats to each other and that's not something I've experienced as an educator and certainly not as a citizen of Columbia."
Q: How are your teachers and your staff handling the stresses that come with this pandemic?
"They're tired. They're working so incredibly hard. And so, anyone who thinks that teachers don't want to be in-seat, in-person, they're wrong. Because, it is harder to do what they're doing right now, than it is to be in-person, in-seat with children. They want [that] more than anything. And, they get energy from children. None of us as educators joined the profession because we'd like to be behind a screen."
Q: How are teachers handling the criticism?
"How does anyone handle criticism? It's hard not to take it personally...because you're working so hard and it doesn't seem to be enough. But, I do think that the community that they have together as teachers with their administrators and their staff, we all have to support each other."
Q: We often hear from the loudest voices and a lot of those parents have been pushing for in-person learning. Do you think that's representative of most parents?
"I think that 100% of our families want in-person learning. I don't think we all agree on how to do that yet...The 74-page plan that was published in June, I think it's important to note, that on page 3 of that plan it says that if you choose in-person you also recognize that there are certain things that might happen in our community that would prevent us from doing that. So, when you have let's say the case rate. We said the 14-day case rate, if it's above 50 we would be in virtual. We are at 100 now...Your schools are a reflection of your community. And so, we have evidence that it's happening within schools...What do you say to parents who want their children in school? I'd say, I do, too. It's a hard decision to make particularly when you're looking at what the data suggests."
Q: What would your advice be to the person who ends up filling your shoes?
"My advice would be to listen, engage and build those relationships because then, God forbid you're in another global pandemic, the vast majority of the people know you, and they know your heart. And, they know that you're making every decision in the best interest of this community and at least that's what you're trying to do."
Stiepleman said he's not sure what's next for him. He said for the rest of his time as superintendent, he hopes to help raise support and funding for the Boone County Nature School.
He also said that's what one his top accomplishments along with the COMOEd: Future Teacher Program that helps provide scholarships to CPS students who want to become teachers right here at home.