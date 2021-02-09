COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say one person is in custody following a robbery call on Business Loop 70 Monday night.
A Columbia Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to the call just after 11 p.m. Monday.
They say the victim was originally uncooperative, but later told them his car broke down, and he started walking on West Business Loop 70, near Stadium Boulevard. That's when the victim said three people attacked him.
The victim said nothing was taken from him.
Officials identified Jason Cross, 48, of Columbia as one of the suspects. He was arrested for an outstanding municipal warrant. The department has not announced charges related to the robbery incident.