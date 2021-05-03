JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested one man after reporting to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Linn Street Sunday around 6:52 a.m.
According to a news release, multiple witnesses provided a description of a man and his vehicle when he left the scene. Officers were able to track down the car, which was found two blocks from the scene.
JCPD was able to take the passenger of the car into custody.
Officers located multiple casings and a firearm near the scene. However, there were no reported injuries.
While in custody, the man admitted to intoxication and discharging the firearm. He is currently at the Cole County Jail. Charges are pending for possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and fourth-degree domestic assault.