COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says one person was arrested and another is still at large after a shots fired incident in downtown Columbia Thursday morning.
Police say it happened just after midnight.
In a news release, officials said it started when an officer tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Melbourne Street and Hodge Street, in the East Campus neighborhood.
Officials say the car fled and eventually crashed at the intersection of Ash Street and Orr Street. Officers said suspects then fired shots in their direction and fled on foot.
Officers say they found shell casings and damage to a police car. Officials did not report any injuries.
Police say they arrested Anthony Stapleton, 18, of Columbia, after a K-9 track. They also detained a juvenile.
Another suspect is still at large. Columbia Police have not released suspect information.
The Columbia Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.