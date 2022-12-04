STURGEON - A man died after a collision with a train on Saturday night.
According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred shortly before midnight, just east of Sturgeon.
A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound through Boone County when the collision occurred.
The motorist turned right onto Jennings Road from Keil Road, driving directly into the path of the oncoming train, Cap. Brian Leer said.
The driver, who was the sole passenger in the vehicle, died as a result of the crash. The identity of the driver will not be released until next of kin is notified, Leer said.
There were no other injuries reported.