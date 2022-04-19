FULTON - One man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Fulton Monday night.
Fulton Police responded to report of gunfire on the 300 block of W 9th Street around 8:50 p.m.
Two males were found at the scene, a 58 year-old with life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 33-year-old wounded in the leg.
Both men were transported to hospitals. The 58-year-old man was pronounced deceased at a Columbia hospital.
On the scene here in Fulton where FPD says a home invasion occurred late last night around 9 P.M.According to a press release a 58-year-old man was killed last night while a second 33-year-old male was shot in the leg. More to come. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/q9IoVv7uQ7— Blake Phillips (@BlakePhillipsTV) April 19, 2022
Police later learned the incident began as a home invasion. A female occupant was assaulted before the shots were fired, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation. No names will be released at this time, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Fulton Police at 573-592-3100 or Crimestoppers at 573-592-2474.