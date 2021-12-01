SUNRISE BEACH - One person was displaced after a residential fire in Sunrise Beach Tuesday morning.
Sunrise Beach firefighters responded the residence in the 1400 block of Pisces Drive around 10:10 a.m.
The first units found a single-family residence with smoke showing from the attic and fire visible on the exterior of the structure, according to a release.
The release said the firefighters entered the home and brought the fire under control within 20 minutes.
A Sunrise Beach Fire engine, ladder, two tankers and three chief officers responded. Gravois Fire Protection District provided assistance with two tankers and one chief officer.
The home was occupied by one resident who was displaced due to the fire, and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to the resident. There were no injuries reported.
COMO Electric also responded to the scene and disconnected service to the home.
The fire was a result of burning leaves which got away from the occupant.