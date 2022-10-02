MORGAN COUNTY - A man was flown to hospital in a serious condition after a collision Saturday in Morgan County.

  According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 7:25 p.m. at Saw Mill Road.

The 45-year-old man was driving westbound when he crossed the wrong side of the roadway and struck another vehicle head-on, a crash report said.

The man was later flown to University Hospital in Columbia in a serious condition.

Both vehicles suffered significant damage, however the driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the accident.

