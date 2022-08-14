JEFFERSON CITY - A woman has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on Sunday that disrupted traffic in Jefferson City.
According to the JCPD, the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the 1100 block of Highway 54 West in the eastbound lanes.
Police say the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck the guardrail, causing the woman riding the vehicle to fall off.
She was then transported to University Hospital with minor injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
As a result, traffic in the area was restricted for approximately 45 and has since resumed, according to the JCPD.