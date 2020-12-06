FULTON – One person has been taken to hospital after reports of a shooting in Fulton on Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the 700 block of Jefferson Street at approximately 1:28 p.m., according to the Fulton Police Department.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers said they have detained four subjects for questioning on the incident.
This was the second shooting to take place on Sunday after shots were fired shortly before 8 a.m.
Officers said they did not find any suspects at the time of the shooting. But, discovered damaged property at the scene.
According to the police department, there is no danger to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.