PULASKI COUNTY - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning on Hassler Drive, near Devils Elbow in eastern Pulaski County.
One person was shot and is in the hospital, according to the sheriff's department. The department is not currently identifying the victim.
The department said it believes the incident was isolated and targeted and that there is no immediate threat to the public.
No information about a suspect was released, and the department said the investigation is ongoing and that it will release more information later.