JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers took a man into custody Wednesday night after getting call from a residential living center about someone coming inside with gunshot wounds.
According to police, center staff members told officers the man had a gun visible when he entered. Officers also learned numerous people had called 911 to report gunfire in the area.
Police went to the living center and found the man in question, and said he surrendered the handgun before being taken into custody.
While investigating, officers found the gun had been reported stolen from Columbia. They also found where the reported gunfire had happened, finding shell casings but no other damage or injuries.
According to a news release, the man in custody admitted to having and shooting the gun. Officers said based on his previous criminal history, the man is not allowed to have a gun.
The man, whose name has not been released, is at the Cole County jail awaiting formal charges.