One person injured in Miller County structure fire

One person was injured in a commercial structure fire in Miller County Tuesday morning, according to the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District.
The fire protection district was dispatched near Highway V around 7:44 a.m. Responding crews found a 20x40 metal building burning with significant fire and smoke visible, according to a news release.
The victim was treated at the scene but refused further care, the news release said. No additional injuries to firefighters or civilians occurred.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined after an investigation by the Missouri Fire Marshals Office.
Crews reportedly had the fire under control within 30 minutes.