COLUMBIA - Police responded to a shooting in north Columbia Monday night.
The Columbia Police Department said officers arrived to the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m. and found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.
First aid was applied to the victim before EMS came and transported them to a local hospital, CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak said. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
Tabak asked the public to avoid the area.
“We do not at this time believe there’s a threat to the public," Tabak said. "Most of the violence in Columbia is relational. Those who are caught in the crossfire that you usually have to worry about, but we do not believe there’s a threat to the public at this time."
No suspect information has been released.
Officers remain on scene around 8:15 p.m. for an investigation.
