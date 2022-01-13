COLUMBIA - One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday night.
Columbia Police responded to the shooting around 11:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane.
According to the police report, an adult male was taken to the local hospital by EMS. Officers collected evidence and located damage to a nearby vehicle.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.