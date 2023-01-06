OSAGE COUNTY - One person was killed and three others were injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 50 in Osage County Thursday morning.
The crash occurred east of Hickory Street, when Nicholas White's vehicle crossed the center line and struck Courtney Sims' vehicle head on, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
White was pronounced dead at the scene. Sims suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to University Hospital, alongside her 17-year-old passenger with serious injuries, the report said.
MSHP's Troop F responded to the crash at 9:50 a.m. It is their first fatality for January of 2023.
Others involved in the crash include Nikki Fox, 33, who was riding with White and was transported by helicopter to University Hospital with serious injuries.
Fox and White were both not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.