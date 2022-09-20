COLUMBIA − One person was killed after a house explosion in Maries County Tuesday morning.
Wayne Boeckman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Maries County Sheriff's Deputy Major Scott John. Next of kin has been notified.
Emergency crews responded to the explosion around 3 a.m. off Highway V, just outside Vienna, Sheriff Chris Heitman said on Facebook.
Major John said the explosion is still under investigation. He said the state fire marshal was at the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
KOMU 8 will update this story as more information is released.