COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash on East Broadway Thursday afternoon.
Police said the other driver involved was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
Both lanes of East Broadway were blocked off between Timberhill Street and Keene Street for about two hours.
BREAKING: Columbia Police confirm at least one person has died after a car crash on Broadway just east of the U.S. 63 interchange. Both lanes of Broadway are blocked off between Timberhill Street and Keene Street.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Nf9jDCoKoA— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) December 1, 2022
CPD also said it thanks the community for their patience while first responders handled the situation.
KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates as information is released.