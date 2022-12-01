COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash on East Broadway Thursday afternoon.

Police said the other driver involved was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Both lanes of East Broadway were blocked off between Timberhill Street and Keene Street for about two hours.

CPD also said it thanks the community for their patience while first responders handled the situation. 

