BOONE COUNTY − One person was killed in a crash in northern Boone County Tuesday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on scene.

The crash shut down the passing lane of north Highway 63, near East Highway 124, around 4:09 p.m. The passing lane reopened around 6:30 p.m.

The trooper said there were also a "few injuries."

The Boone County Fire Protection District and Boone County Sheriff's Office are also on scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

