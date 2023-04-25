BOONE COUNTY − One person was killed in a crash in northern Boone County Tuesday afternoon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on scene.
The crash shut down the passing lane of north Highway 63, near East Highway 124, around 4:09 p.m. The passing lane reopened around 6:30 p.m.
BCJC Urgent: One lane of N Hwy 63 & E Hwy 124 closed due to traffic incident. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) April 25, 2023
The trooper said there were also a "few injuries."
The Boone County Fire Protection District and Boone County Sheriff's Office are also on scene.
This story is developing and will be updated.