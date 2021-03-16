ELDON - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man is dead after crashing into a tree on Route M in Eldon.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday. In a crash report, troopers say Kevin Reeves, 44, died while driving a minivan on its rims, without tires.
Troopers say his car went off the right side of the road, came back onto the road then off the left side, before hitting a tree. A Miller County paramedic pronounced him dead on the scene around 6 p.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol, which patrols most of the KOMU 8 viewing area, says this is its third fatality in March. It is Troop F's eighth fatality in 2021.