GASCONADE COUNTY - Two people were seriously injured after crashing an ATV on Horstman Road Sunday. The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Andrew Warfield, 40, and Eva Colby, 49, were traveling north on Horstman Road when they lost control of the ATV they were driving. The ATV traveled off the left side of the road and flipped over, the report says.
Warfield was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur with serious injuries. Colby was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with serious injuries.
Neither person was wearing a seatbelt or helmet at the time of the crash, the report says.