COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating an assault with life-threatening injuries that occurred Monday night in the 400 block of North Providence Road.
Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired near Douglass Park just around 8:20 p.m.
BREAKING: shots fired at Douglass Park. There is a large police presence. No information yet from CPD @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/4X9MVIXI3z— Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) August 24, 2021
According to a department press release, officers arrived and found a male victim who had been shot. The victim was taken by first responders to a local emergency room with life-threatening injuries.
BREAKING: Shots fired at Douglass Park in Columbia tonight. Police are still gathering information right now. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/eAIg71D4pZ— Grayson Rainey (@GraysonRainey12) August 24, 2021
Officers found a suspect while they were collecting evidence. During the investigation, officers discovered the probable cause to arrest the suspect.
There are a lot of onlookers here at Douglass Park. Police are searching the scene right now. @KOMUnews— Grayson Rainey (@GraysonRainey12) August 24, 2021
Jemikia Nicole Jordan, 40, was arrested for first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available at a later time.
If you know something, say something. Columbia Police are asking for your help. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.